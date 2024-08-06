Reacting to the Panthers First Depth Chart of 2024
As we meander through August, speculation about roster spots, potential cuts, and free agent targets runs rampant. Teams add fuel to that fire by releasing initial depth charts, and the Carolina Panthers gave the masses kindling by doing just that this afternoon.
Let's take a look at a few notable quirks of the Panthers' first public depth chart of 2024.
Jonathan Mingo listed at WR3
*whispers* he should be WR2.
The brightest star at training camp has worked his way into a starting role in three wide receiver sets - head coach Dave Canales' preferred formation. If the season were to start tomorrow, Mingo would flank Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson on the Panthers' first snap from scrimmage. He's earned it. The sophomore wide out has garnered consistent praise from coaches and teammates by dominating every matchup thrown his way at camp. One-on-ones, seven-on-sevens, team periods, you name it, Mingo has been open during it.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Xavier Legette, and Terrace Marshall Jr. as the second wide receiver group
The notable thing here is the inclusion of Marshall over veteran David Moore. Smith-Marsette has drawn rave reviews from head coach Dave Canales. "He certainly has an advantage because he is a great returner. We saw him take a punt to the house last year for a touchdown. We know that potential is there. All of those things give guys edges, like how much can you do for this team? He's showing us."
Legette, on the other hand, is where he should be. The rookie wide receiver has had a slow start to camp, now compounded by his injury that will keep him out of Thursday's preseason game in New England.
It comes down to Marshall vs. David Moore for the last wide receiver spot. Moore, 29, has vast experience with Canales and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik. He brings sure-handed skills to a receiver room in need of them. Marshall on the other hand, has no history with the coaching staff, requested a trade from the franchise last season, and has failed to reach his potential during his three years as an NFL player. But his combination of size and speed still flashes, making him a desirable prospect. Its a bet on the safety of Moore vs. the upside of Marshall, and as of now the Panthers brass look willing to roll the dice.
Ja'Tavion Sanders at TE3
The rookie doesn't project to play a huge role in 2024 despite his head-turning week at camp. Injuries to Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas haven't knocked the incumbents down the depth chart, as both veterans have the starting slots locked down. Sanders has been playing snaps with the starters out of necessity, but apparently he hasn't done enough to run down Thomas or Tremble's starting gig.
DJ Johnson Starting at Outside Linebacker
Johnson will get the first chance to be Jadaveon Clowney's running mate. With D.J. Wonnum still unavailable, Johnson has been given every chance to win the starting linebacker job. He's done well thus far, with folks around the organization praising his improvement in setting the edge in the run game. A key trait for linebackers playing in Ejiro Evero's scheme. Johnson may slip back into more of a rotational role upon Wonnum's return, but for now, he's getting a chance to shine.
DiCaprio Bootle, Lamar Jackson, and Chau Smith-Wade the next men up at corner
The starting corners are set in stone. Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, and Troy Hill are guaranteed starters pending injury. However, the battle behind that trio rages on with three men taking an early lead. Bootle and Jackson have both been referenced by name by Dave Canales in his media availabilities. Both corners have made a handful of impressive plays during camp that have turned heads. Smith-Wade, a slot only corner, has done enough to earn a back-up role as a rookie. All three of these defensive backs will be worth a watch on Thursday night as they'll presumably get a chance to play against rookie third overall pick Drake Maye for a significant number of snaps.
Read more about the Carolina Panthers:
Should Bryce Young Play in the Preseason?
Some Good News on Xavier Legette's Injury