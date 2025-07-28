Bryce Young beats perfect coverage by Mike Jackson for epic moon-ball to Tetairoa McMillan
The Carolina Panthers are firmly in the throes of training camp, which means there are going to be highlights posted every single day. Bryce Young will have great throws. Jaycee Horn will have lockdown coverage. Chuba Hubbard will have good runs.
Unfortunately, a good play by one side of the ball often means a bad play by the other. For all the Young touchdowns, that's a missed play by the defense. Any interceptions he throws are good plays for the defense, but not ideal from the QB. However, today, there was a rare play that actually showcased good play on both sides of the ball.
Panthers highlight shows off Bryce Young, Mike Jackson, and Tetairoa McMillan
In all three aspects, this play involving Bryce Young throwing to Tetairoa McMillan who was covered by Mike Jackson is really good. Young throws a beatiful, perfect moon-ball to the rookie wide receiver, who in turn makes a great hands catch while falling to the ground.
That's a win for both players, which is really good news for the offense. Lost in the highlight, though, is really good coverage from Jackson. He was step-for-step with McMillan the entire way. He blanketed him, forcing Young to throw a perfect ball and for McMillan to make a difficult catch.
That's exactly what you want to see when your second cornerback takes on the highly-touted rookie wide receiver. Jackson will not have to guard McMillan-type receivers as often in the regular season, but he showed that he can keep up with them on this play, which is good news for the defense.
