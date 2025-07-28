Panthers share clip of Xavier Legette cooking Jaycee Horn over the top for TD
Soon the Carolina Panthers will be wrapping up their first padded practice of the year, marking an important step forward towards the 2025 NFL season. Perhaps the most interesting dynamic of the offseason here has been the surprise hype surrounding Carolina's new-look wide receiver corps, which some people are calling one of the league's best.
They will have to prove that on the field in the regular season, but at least on paper this group looks much improved compared to last year. New additions like Tetairoa McMillan, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Hunter Renfrow offer more depth - and if they can get a leap forward from guys like Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker there's no telling how far they can go.
It's only training camp, but there have been signs that both Legette and Coker are growing as receivers. Here's a clip the team just shared of Legette beating star cornerback Jaycee Horn over the top for a touchdown.
Xavier Legette cooks Jaycee Horn
Legette has also apparently been putting in extra work on the JUGS machine along with regulars Chuba Hubbard and Tommy Tremble.
While Legette had high-profile issues with drops, they shouldn't completely overshadow everything else he did on the feld as a rookie. Legette showed a ton of promise in running sharp routes and creating separation. If he can just fix his catch mechanics he may yet live up to his promise as a first-round draft pick.
