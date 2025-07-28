What Bryce Young said about Tetairoa McMillan at Panthers training camp
First-round rookie Tetairoa McMillan is expected to be the standout wide receiver in the Carolina Panthers room. With veterans Adam Thielen and Hunter Renfrow and young, decent talents like Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, all eyes are on McMillan.
So far, he's done everything right, and he's looked really good in training camp. If you don't believe me telling you that, just hear what Panthers QB Bryce Young had to say right off the field about his new weapon.
Panthers QB Bryce Young praises rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan
Bryce Young said McMillan has done a really good job of learning things, like where to line up, the playbook, and more. "Doing a great job with the mental stuff," Young added. "It's easy for [young guys] to just block it out and go play football, which he's been doing his whole life."
The QB added that he and the rest of the team are really excited to see what McMillan is doing on the field for the first time with all the rest of his teammates. So far, he's looked the part and put in the off-field work to be what the Panthers need.
The Panthers took a big risk by picking him in the first round. Wide receiver was a need, but it wasn't more glaring than edge or really anything on defense, so passing on Jalon Walker or Walter Nolen, among others, was a surprise and a risk, but it looks like it might've paid off so far. If nothing else, the Panthers do seem to finally have a WR1 in the making.
