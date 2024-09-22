What would Panthers get in a trade for Bryce Young?
News about Bryce Young's future with the Carolina Panthers has come hot and heavy over the last 72 hours. After Dave Canales' shocking decision to supplant Young with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton earlier this week, NFL insiders have published a smorgasbord of rumors, information from inside the building, and opinions of what will happen next in the topsy-turvy career of the number one overall pick in 2023's NFL draft.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic said that the marriage between Young and the Panthers is "Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston over," leading me to believe that the Panthers are likely to trade their starter turned backup sooner rather than later.
Panthers fans wondering what kind of return the Panthers could receive in a trade for Bryce Young are in luck. We are in the golden era of first round pick flameouts that have been traded by the franchise that drafted them, giving us numerous data points to help predict what kind of assets Carolina could bring back in a deal for Young.
Zach Wilson
The New York Jets traded 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson and a 2024 seventh round draft pick (#256 overall) to the Denver Broncos for the a sixth round pick (203rd overall) in 2024.
Justin Fields
The Chicago Bears traded 2021 ninth overall pick Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for 2025 sixth round pick that becomes a fourth round selection if Fields plays greater than 51% of the snaps this season. Fields has his new squad off to a 2-0 start, and that 2025 pick is looking more like a fourth rounder every passing week as he continues to run Arthur Smith's offense to a tee.
Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded 2022 twentieth overall pick Kenny Pickett and a 2024 fourth round pick (120th overaall) to the Philadelphia Eagles for two 2025 seventh round picks, and a third round pick in the 2024 NFL draft (98th overall).
What does that mean for a Bryce Young trade?
It means that Panthers fans need to lower their expectations of a massive haul for the failed number one overall pick. Carolina mortgaged their future for Young, trading multiple future draft picks and a Pro Bowl caliber wide receiver DJ Moore to Chicago for the right to draft their supposed franchise quarterback. Since his selection in 2023's NFL Draft, Young's value has depreciated like a brand new car that just left the lot. Carolina's return on their investment in Young will be minuscule in comparison to what it took to bring him to Charlotte.
It is realistic to expect the Carolina Panthers to trade Young for a fourth round pick at best. Past history has proved time and again that flamed out first round picks fail to return much value in trades. If the offers for Young are that poor, Carolina will likely keep Young on the roster for the rest of 2024. For all of the reports that have pointed to a potential Young trade, an equal amount have said that he's likely to regain his starting role in Carolina again as soon as this season.
The NFL is the greatest reality show our country has to offer, and the Carolina Panthers quarterback situation has developed into one of it's juciest plots.
