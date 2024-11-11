What Bryce Young said about winning back-to-back games for first time in NFL
For the first time in his short NFL career, Bryce Young won consecutive games on Sunday. Facing the New York Giants in Munich to wrap up the international slate of games, he and the Carolina Panthers came out with an overtime victory.
Young wasn't perfect, but he played well and got the Panthers two straight wins for the first time since the Sam Darnold era. It was a major milestone in an NFL career that has not had many since he declared out of Alabama. Here's what he had to say about it.
Bryce Young praises coaching staff after second straight Panthers win
Bryce Young said beforehand that he and the team wouldn't panic in tight situations. They did just that en route to a 20-17 win. Afterward, Young said with an infectious smile, "In those moments, we just rely on our teammates... Just felt more comfortable... I appreciate the coaching staff for everything they've done."
The coaching staff caught a lot of backlash for benching the second-year player after Week 2, but he has come back with a confidence he didn't have. Young also recorded a passing touchdown in three straight contests for the first time in his career. In his last three starts since being benched, Young has four touchdown passes.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Chuba Hubbard: Slippery field may have saved him from knee injury
Bryce Young gets another positive grade from Munich win over Giants
Dave Canales once again won’t name Bryce Young QB1 after 2nd win
What Bryce Young said about Chuba Hubbard after his monster game