Bucs QB Baker Mayfield settles old score vs. Carolina Panthers in win over Jets
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got another last-minute win to go to 3-0 on the season, and Baker Mayfield took the chance to take a shot at former Carolina Panthers coach Steve Wilks. The Bucs beat the New York Jets on a game-winning field goal (after losing the lead on a blocked FG), which seemingly has nothing to do with the Panthers.
But Mayfield and company were attacking the Jets defense led by none other than Wilks. Wilks has bounced around coordinator spots since he did not get named the full-time head coach of the Panthers after 2022, and Mayfield took a shot at him.
Baker Mayfield calls out former Panthers coach in win
When Baker Mayfield's short, poor tenure with the Panthers came to an end in 2022, Steve Wilks was serving as interim head coach. He probably didn't have full control over personnel decisions, but he was involved in moving on from Mayfield then. The QB hasn't forgotten. He also isn't letting it go.
"I loved it, also their D-coordinator (Steve Wilks) was the one who cut me in Carolina. A lot of stuff was personal today. Haason Reddick. Former Jet. A lot of people," Mayfield said with a wry chuckle about the huge victory.
Mayfield's time with the Panthers did not go well, and after trading for him, the Panthers cut him. He landed with the Los Angeles Rams and started a game mere days later, leading a shocking game-winning drive.
After those few games with the Rams, he landed with the Bucs and has morphed into a genuine superstar QB. It's made the Panthers look like fools, but how quickly we forget that Mayfield was actually not very good with Carolina. He was on the scout team as a defensive end, which is hilarious looking back, for a reason.
Sure, they could've given it more time and tried to make it work like the Bucs did, but let's not act like Mayfield's play warranted that. Still, it's very much within his rights to feel slighted, especially since he's now a franchise QB for a divisional rival.
