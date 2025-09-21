Carolina Panthers TE Ja'Tavion Sanders spotted in walking boot after big win
Things were all Carolina Panthers on Sunday, except maybe two things. First, Trevor Etienne might've lost his job when he muffed a punt early in the contest. It didn't hurt the Panthers, but he was replaced by David Moore. Second, the Panthers might've lost their starting tight end.
Ja'Tavion Sanders went down a little awkwardly late in the contest and was clearly slow to get up. He had to be helped off the field and never returned. He was listed as having a leg injury, and with the game in hand, there was no need to bring him back out. Now, the update is not necessarily positive.
Ja'Tavion Sanders Injury Update
Ultimately, the Carolina Panthers didn't need Ja'Tavion Sanders, but they'll need him in the future. His status is up in the air. He was spotted in a walking boot after the game on Sunday.
But, despite the boot, the X-Rays are "good" on what turned out to be an ankle injury, and he'll get an MRI tomorrow to confirm. For now, the sky is not falling, but this is a situation to be monitored.
The Panthers are running dangerously thin on pass-catchers right now. Jalen Coker remains on IR (and Adam Thielen was traded), and Xavier Legette was out Sunday with a hamstring injury.
Sanders would be replaced by Tommy Tremble, and Mitchell Evans would get some more reps, but he is currently the best tight endon the roster, and losing him would be a stain on the big win.
