Cam Newton breaks down which NFL team is best bet to win Super Bowl
Cam Newton has his take on who stands as the true Super Bowl favorite right now. In the NFC, the Detroit Lions seem to be all alone at the top with a sterling record, while the AFC is muddied with several quality teams and top quarterbacks. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback shared his take on the recent dominance of one team and who should be the pick to win it all right now.
Cam Newton intrigued by Lions' chances of winning Super Bowl
Cam Newton heard a list of unfathomable stats from the Detroit Lions win last week. They dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars and set numerous franchise records in a 52-6 win. Newton said, "Favorite to win the Super Bowl? Mmm, I don't know. To get to the Super Bowl? Yes, out of the NFC." Newton also scoffed at the idea that the Philadelphia Eagles could beat them.
But when posed the question over who the best AFC team to beat the Lions would be, Newton said the AFC is a true gauntlet, and that there's really no telling who will make it out of the conference to theoretically oppose the Lions. "Barring any injury, s**t, they're looking strong," he said of the Lions.
Newton said the AFC is a "whole league of supers" which doesn't bode well for the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, or anyone else. The team that gets through the conference will have to truly fight for it.
