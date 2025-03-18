Cam Newton gives his reaction to Jaycee Horn's $100 million contract with the Panthers
Last week, the Carolina Panthers made sure to lock up their best player for the foreseeable future, agreeing to a four-year, $100 million contract with cornerback Jaycee Horn, that at the time, became the richest contract for a defensive back in NFL history.
Just a few days later, Horn's deal was passed by the Houston Texans giving Derek Stingley Jr. a three-year contract worth $90 million, where he'll make $5 million more per season than Horn.
“That type of money right there is a perennial All-Pro. That’s Revis Island type of numbers. That’s I lock sh*t down. And that’s not to say that he cannot. I think what Jaycee Horn is, his upside is through the roof. He’s not only tall, rangy, but he can also cover anybody on the field, wherever on the field. That’s rare. You got to spend the money. You’ve got to take care of your premier players. Jaycee Horn is the best player in Carolina.”
Newton noted that most people don't realize being an All-Pro selection is more coveted than being named a Pro Bowler and that many really good players in the league have never been named an All-Pro.
The biggest key for Horn moving forward is staying healthy, of course. In the first four years of his career, he appeared in only 37 games. It's difficult to earn All-Pro status when you're action is limited.
