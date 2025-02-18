Cam Newton responds to former teammate's egregious Hall of Fame snub
There may eventually be a day when Cam Newton is eligible for and fights his own Hall of Fame battle. For now, two other Carolina Panthers players, both of whom played with Newton, are engaged in that battle. Voters snubbed both Luke Kuechly and Steve Smith Sr.
Smith Sr. is the seventh-leading receiver in NFL history, and all seven (minus Larry Fitzgerald who hasn't been eligible) ahead of him are Hall of Famers. Kuechly was a Defensive Player of the Year, five-time AP All-Pro first-team member (two more times on the second-team, too), and seven-time Pro Bowler. Newton responded to one of the snubs on his podcast.
Cam Newton can't believe Luke Kuechly wasn't inducted to the Hall of Fame
A fan asked Cam Newton on his 4th and 1 show what he thought of Luke Kuechly missing out on becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer. That's an honor not bestowed on many, and Kuechly will be among the masses who didn't quite get it.
“That one hit me,” Newton said. “I do. I do. Because if we’re talking about body of work, first ballot, I think Luke deserved that. He has everything that any defensive player would ever want, career-wise." The former MVP believes Kuechly did it all.
Newton went on, “The respect—he has that. The accolades—he has that, Defensive Player of the Year . . . All-Pros, Pro Bowls, those type of things. Just leading the league in tackles, and just his impact—it was something that anybody would respect. And, yeah, that was one of those ones that I said, ‘Yeah, I think he got robbed.'"
Kuechly fell just short thanks to new rules that make it a little harder to get into the Hall, but he will be an automatic finalist next year. Steve Smith Sr., on the other hand, will have to be named a finalist again as he has had to do for several years now.
