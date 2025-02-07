All Panthers

Both Panthers snubbed from Hall of Fame honors

Steve Smith and Luke Kuechly remain on the outside looking in.

Zach Roberts

Sep 18, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Former Carolina Panthers great Luke Kuechly pounds the drum before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers had the chance to add two Hall of Famers last night at the NFL Honors. Steve Smith Sr. has been eligible and on the ballot for a few years, and he was joined by his brief teammate Luke Kuechly as a finalist this year. The two players went home without gold jackets, though.

Smith Sr. is one of the NFL's all-time leading receivers and he's one of the few who have won a receiving Triple Crown. Kuechly was arguably the league's best defender for the majority of his career, and he earned an All-Pro nod in seven out of eight seasons.

Luke Kuechly, Steve Smith Sr. left out of Hall of Fame

The Carolina Panthers went home unmentioned last night. They had no one up for any NFL Honors from the 2024 season, and their two Hall of Fame finalists didn't make the cut. It was a bit of a long shot for Luke Kuechly to make it in on his first try since he only played eight seasons, and voters prefer longevity for players.

Oct 6, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. speaks during the Hall of Honor ceremony during halftime against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images / Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Steve Smith Sr. has been on the ballot for a few years, but he continues to be curiously ignored as if he's not the eighth-leading receiver in NFL history. Everyone ahead of him except Larry Fitzgerald, who only retired a few years ago, is in the Hall of Fame.

These two players will have to try again next year. Kuechly, because of his placement within the top seven of all finalists, will be an automatic finalist next year. Smith was eliminated in the first cut, not even making the top 10 of the finalists. He will have to try again to be a finalist next year, but Larry Fitzgerald will join the class and is a virtual lock to make it in.

Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary is a graduate of Southern Adventist University. He earned a degree in Mass Communication with an emphasis in Writing and Editing. He has covered sports, video games, entertainment and is a lifelong Carolina Panthers fan.

