Both Panthers snubbed from Hall of Fame honors
The Carolina Panthers had the chance to add two Hall of Famers last night at the NFL Honors. Steve Smith Sr. has been eligible and on the ballot for a few years, and he was joined by his brief teammate Luke Kuechly as a finalist this year. The two players went home without gold jackets, though.
Smith Sr. is one of the NFL's all-time leading receivers and he's one of the few who have won a receiving Triple Crown. Kuechly was arguably the league's best defender for the majority of his career, and he earned an All-Pro nod in seven out of eight seasons.
Luke Kuechly, Steve Smith Sr. left out of Hall of Fame
The Carolina Panthers went home unmentioned last night. They had no one up for any NFL Honors from the 2024 season, and their two Hall of Fame finalists didn't make the cut. It was a bit of a long shot for Luke Kuechly to make it in on his first try since he only played eight seasons, and voters prefer longevity for players.
Steve Smith Sr. has been on the ballot for a few years, but he continues to be curiously ignored as if he's not the eighth-leading receiver in NFL history. Everyone ahead of him except Larry Fitzgerald, who only retired a few years ago, is in the Hall of Fame.
These two players will have to try again next year. Kuechly, because of his placement within the top seven of all finalists, will be an automatic finalist next year. Smith was eliminated in the first cut, not even making the top 10 of the finalists. He will have to try again to be a finalist next year, but Larry Fitzgerald will join the class and is a virtual lock to make it in.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers sign intriguing weapon at WR for Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers may have a problem on their hands with key WR
Panthers predicted to fill glaring hole with massive free agent addition
NFL scout suggests mind-boggling trade for the Carolina Panthers