Former Panthers icon threatens Cam Newton over controversial comments on 2011 team
Cam Newton has gone viral for his comments on the 2011 Carolina Panthers. He referred to the team he joined as "losers" after they had a 2-14 season the year prior and he heard several players discussing vacation plans before the season was over. That didn't sit well with many, including Steve Smith Sr.
Geoff Schwartz and Captain Munnerlyn have since joined the criticism of Newton, and none are pleased with his choice of words. Now, another former teammate of Newton's is in the fray. Charles Johnson, who played with Newton from 2011 to 2017, is upset now, too.
Charles Johnson threatens to share stories after Cam Newton's comments
Charles Johnson went online to express his frustration with Cam Newton as so many others have lately. In a tweet that appears to have since been deleted, Johnson initially said, "Damn smh losers is a crazy word!!!! I had my best season. I have multiple Cam [stories] if we trying to take it there."
In a much more toned-down post, Johnson also said, "A professional calling his teammates losers will never sit well with me. Don’t care what no one says. We all battle together. Not just one person. It’s never one person who will win a game. That’s ego talking! Team game, respect the guys. Just my opinion just like his."
The general consensus with Newton's comments is not that they're uninformed or ignorant, but that they lack nuance and aren't particularly kind. No one has disputed that the team Newton and head coach Ron Rivera joined was pretty awful, but they're not happy with the particular tone and language Newton chose to use.
"Losers" is a pretty harsh term even if it's in context here. Newton's advice to Travis Hunter wasn't off-base, either. College prospects come from teams that may win a lot, and when they're drafted to a team picking early, most of the time, that team is not very good. Newton learned that and he wanted to advise Hunter about it, but he picked a pretty controversial way to say it.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Steve Smith says he’s done with Cam Newton after ‘losers’ comment
Luke Kuechly reveals stance on potential comeback with the Panthers
Panthers predicted to pick ‘powerful playmaker’ in 2025 NFL draft
Bryce Young gets candid on embattled Carolina Panthers receiver