Cam Newton clarifies harsh take on 2011 Panthers amid controversy
Cam Newton has drawn the ire of so many former Carolina Panthers because of his comments. Calling the team he arrived on "losers" sparked frustration from Charles Johnson, Steve Smith, Geoff Schwartz, Captain Munnerlyn, and more.
Now, Newton is addressing his controversial take. He said it to Travis Hunter, and now he's clarifying what he meant and whether or not he regrets it (he doesn't) on his own podcast.
Cam Newton opens up on controversial comments
Cam Newton has seen Steve Smith's take, as it made it onto the podcast. He undoubtedly saw some of the other public backlash to his comments, too, but he's not backing down. Newton said on 4th and 1, "When did we become so sensitive? When did we become so sensitive to speaking what the reality is?"
He admitted that calling them a "locker room full of losers" was aggressive, but he maintains that it's true. "I receive what Steve Smith said, because of course he takes it personal as a competitor that I know he is. He was in that locker room that was 2-14. Jonathan Stewart was in that locker room that was 2-14."
Newton said he's not specifically talking about the players but the culture that was there in Carolina. "It was a loser's mentality," he said. "Even the following year when we went 6-10, there was a lot of losing mentality that was in that locker room. Including me."
The eventual MVP said that a team is what their record says they are, and the record of the 2010 and 2011 Panthers was a combined 8-24. "Is it me saying, 'Oh, when I came I made it [better]?' No, I'm saying when you're drafted number one, you go to a bad football team. And that's facts."
Newton said he's not shrinking back and taking back what he said, because he doesn't mind being the only one who will say "the truth." He added, "The team who is awarded a top-five pick is typically a bad football team."
He admitted that this take is more nuanced than his brief podcast segment allowed, but he reiterated that everyone needs to stop being quite so sensitive. "The following year, do I get to say that we were winners? No, m**********r!" he finished.
