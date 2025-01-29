ESPN predicts Panthers to target 107.5-sack superstar in free agency
Khalil Mack has been one of the best edge rushers in the NFL since he debuted. He's racked up 107/5 sacks, and he's the perfect addition for the Carolina Panthers. They need edge rusher help, and they're probably out of the market for Abdul Carter in the NFL Draft.
Mack is sure to be highly sought-after. He mulled retirement but opted to return for at least one more season. Veteran edge rushers, especially those who will be on risk-free one-year deals, are very desirable across the league, but ESPN predicts the Panthers to be in on Mack.
ESPN insider predicts Khalil Mack to the Panthers
Khalil Mack is ESPN's seventh-best free agent this year, and he's the best edge rusher in the class. The Panthers arguably need to get younger at that position, but since Abdul Carter likely isn't coming, they can stave off that need for one more season while they rebuild elsewhere.
ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler said, "The sense is Los Angeles will make efforts to re-sign Mack, who will play in 2025 after he said he needed to take time to mull his future following the season. The Chargers believe he embodies the spirit of the team's toughness. But many teams will be lurking for potential pass-rush help, including -- but not limited to -- Atlanta and Carolina."
There will likely be a bidding war for Mack, and it could get expensive. The Panthers don't have a ton of cap space to work with, but they can get creative to clear more up. If and when they do, Mack makes a ton of sense. He'd be a short-term investment, probably one year, so the salary won't make much of a difference in the long term.
The biggest problem with this is the future. The Panthers would have three main edge rushers in Mack, Jadeveon Clowney, and DJ Wonnum on the roster. Assuming Mack signs a one-year deal in free agency, all three of them would be out of the building following the 2025 season.
