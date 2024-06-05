Can Miles Sanders Bounce Back? Panthers RB Coach: 'I've Seen This Before'
Miles Sanders signed the most lucrative deal of any free agent running back in 2023, but came nowhere close to meeting the expectations of that contract, rushing for just 432 yards and one touchdown.
Sanders lost his starting job to Chuba Hubbard early in the season and was never able to regain control of it. With the additions of Jonathon Brooks and Rashaad Penny, the Panthers have a pretty crowded running back room. To lose your starting job and to see competition added to the room in the offseason can be a big hurdle to overcome mentally.
According to running backs coach Bernie Parmalee, he's not concerned with where Sanders is at and believes hos confidence is in a good spot despite all that's transpired over the last several months.
"I've seen this before. A lot of times as players you get down on yourself and that's okay. But you got to bounce back and that's a mindset. That's all it is. He's going to be fine. Had a conversation with him, he's awesome. He's ready. We're looking forward to now and not looking at the past. He's ready to go.
"If you think you're going to go unscathed in a career, you're wrong. There's going to be highs and there's going to be lows. It's what you do, how you move in those moments. That's what we talk about. Right now, everything's good. We're in the offseason. We know in the season there's going to he highs and lows. Let's talk about it now what's going to happen and how we're going to move in those moments. We attack it now. We don't attack it in the season."
Sanders was not seen on the field during Tuesday's practice, but head coach Dave Canales filled reported in as to why.
"Miles has a little something in his heel that flared up on him a couple weeks ago, so we're just trying to be really cautious with that. He's been doing some running on the side, some treatment and all that. He's here. He's locked in."
