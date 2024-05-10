Canales' Analysis: First Day of Rookie Minicamp, Adding Competition at RB + More
If Xavier Legette was bigger than he initially thought
“The way that he carries 225 is pretty incredible. It’s just really well-distributed in his body, so it doesn’t look like there’s this really thick man. He’s just so proportionately built and then his movement skills… you know, the way he controls his body, the way he gets in and out of breaks is pretty special. Seeing him move around the way he does, it’s impressive.”
Keeping Jonathon Brooks involved while sidelined
“I just want him to know who we are and that goes for all the rookies. But being able to talk to Jonathon and tell him the intent of our offense is to run the ball. We believe in that opens up everything we want to do. And for him to just be able to feel that, feel the importance of the ball and ball security. Just being aware of those things and the work ethic and the requirements that we’re going to put on him. And in the classroom, it’s all about concepts. We’ve got to get our language and communication on the same page so we understand what these run types are, what the landmark of it is.”
Thoughts on LB Michael Barrett
“He was in a similar system at Michigan. His instincts, his ability to communicate really a sound football player. So I see him coming in learning everything he can from Shaq (Thompson), from Josey (Jewell), and as he picks up the calls and learns how to pass the communication on from the first level to the second level…I’m just really excited to see him work and kind of open his eyes to how we’re doing things here.”
What he likes in UDFA WR Jalen Coker
“Size, instincts, ability to separate. He’s really crafty in zones. He knows how to find the open spaces. Has a cool little run after catch too, can break some tackles because of the size that he brings. Attacks the ball at the high point. I mean, the guy really does have a cool skillset that he brings to us.”
Adding RB Rashaad Penny
“I really feel like we need all these guys. There’s been several years where we used our practice squad running backs as well. It’s the guys that can do more than just the offensive part. Do they give us value on (special) teams? Rashaad is another guy that can return kicks. He’s done that in his career, so bringing him in to really push the group but also, he knows the language, he knows how to run certain run types. So as he gets his reps, the guys will be able to see the pace that we’re looking for.”
