Panthers Strike Deals with 18 Undrafted Free Agents
Rookie minicamp is officially underway in Charlotte as the Carolina Panthers get a first look at their recent draft picks along with several undrafted free agents and others in town for a tryout.
The Panthers announced their undrafted free agent class, featuring 18 players.
QB Jack Plummer (Louisville)
RB Jaden Shirden (Monmouth)
WR Jalen Coker (Holy Cross)
WR Sam Pinkney (Coastal Carolina)
TE Kevin Foelsch (New Haven)
OT Jeremiah Crawford (Tennessee)
OT Christian Duffie (Kansas State)
C Andrew Raym (Oklahoma)
DE Popo Aumavae (Oregon)
DE Darius Hodges (Tulane)
OLB Kenny Dyson (Bryant)
OLB Derrick McLendon (Colorado)
LB Jackson Mitchell (UConn)
CB Willie Drew (Virginia State)
CB DeShawn Gaddie (Ole Miss)
S Clayton Isbell (Coastal Carolina)
S Demani Richardson (Texas A&M)
K Harrison Mevis (Missouri)
