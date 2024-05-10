Tarik Cohen Among Seven Panthers Released
Prior to the start of rookie minicamp on Friday, the Carolina Panthers made several roster moves. The team released a total of seven players - RB Tarik Cohen, RB Spencer Brown, TE Chris Pierce, WR Jalen Camp, OL Ilm Manning, DT Raequan Williams, and CB AJ Parker.
Cohen, a former All-Pro kick returner had been out of the league for nearly three years before making his way back last season, signing with the Panthers. He spent the year on Carolina's practice squad, never getting activated for a game. He did, however, suffer a "setback" in his return to play, landing on the practice squad injured reserve in early November.
During his All-Pro season in 2018, Cohen rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns on 99 carries while hauling in 71 receptions for 725 yards. He also returned 33 kicks for 411 yards with a long of 44 yards.
With today's moves, the Panthers' running back room now features Raheem Blackshear, Mike Boone, Jonathon Brooks, Chuba Hubbard, Rashaad Penny, and Miles Sanders.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Panthers Agree to Terms with All Seven Draft Picks
CBS Sports Ranks Four Rookie QBs Ahead of Bryce Young