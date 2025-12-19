Carolina Panthers head into Week 16 leading the NFL in 'inexplicability'

In his latest work, NFL writer Steven Louis Goldstein of The Athletic pointed to five games this Sunday with “the most holiday spirit.” After all, Christmas is six days away. Of course, it’s pretty hard to top Thursday night’s classic between the Seahawks and Rams, an epic 38-37 overtime victory by Mike Macdonald’s club.

Fourth on Goldstein’s list is the showdown in Charlotte between the reigning division champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the upstart Carolina Panthers. Both clubs own 7-7 records but are certainly coming from different perspectives.

The Bucs would have to run the table to equal last season’s 10-7 win-loss mark. Meanwhile, Dave Canales’s club has already won as many games as the club did in 2023 and 2024 combined. Nevertheless, neither one of these teams are coming into this clash with a head of steam.

“Someone has to win the NFC South, right?” said Goldstein.. "Choose your fighter: The Bucs enter Sunday with five losses in their last six games, and after Week 6, their only wins have come against last-place teams (New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals). If that doesn’t sound like your champion, toggle the joystick to the Panthers. Dave Canales’ crew leads the league in inexplicability—since November, Carolina has wins against the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, and has taken two Ls from the lowly Saints.”

It’s safe to say Goldstein doesn’t have a lot of faith in either team, who will not only battle on Sunday but in Week 18 at Raymond James Stadium. As for the Panthers, they have been incredibly inconsistent—alternating wins and losses in their last eight games. When it comes to the Buccaneers, their 1-5 mark in their last six games has seen them allow 176 points (29.3 average) during that stretch.

The Panthers certainly have their eyes on their first NFC South title since 2015, and dethroning the Buccaneers (4 straight division titles) won’t be easy. Even more difficult is trying to figure out which version of quarterback Bryce Young and Canales’s club in general shows up on Sunday?

