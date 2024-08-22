Dave Canales reveals intentions for Panthers' starters in final preseason game
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales played it safe for the first two preseason games by resting his starters and giving all game reps to guys fighting for a spot on the roster and those looking to increase their role.
That will change this Saturday when the Panthers travel to Buffalo for the preseason finale. At least that's the plan.
“That’s my hope," Canales said when asked if the starters will play. "My hope is to get the starters out there early in the game, get them some exposure. The importance of it to me is how valuable the night before prep is. Waking up early in the morning we’ve got a one o’clock kick and we’ve got a lot of those this year. The plan behind this camp was to practice early so we can have that readiness.”
It's important for Bryce Young and the others on the offensive side of the ball to get some work together in a live game setting, even with the Bills opting to sit their starters. It's a new offense, new coaching staff, and several new pieces that have to get some live reps together before opening up the season in New Orleans next month. Canales did not reveal his plans for how long the starters will play, but don't expect it to be deep into the first half.
Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (illness) did not practice today, but Canales is hopeful that he'll appear in the game on Saturday.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
3 Panthers players who could be surprise roster cuts next week
Carolina Panthers release jersey schedule for the 2024 NFL season
Former NFL GM gives his take on how much Panthers have improved
Trevin Wallace’s stellar preseason proof he was a steal in the draft