Panthers Waive Recently Claimed Defensive Back Due to Failed Physical
The Carolina Panthers claimed former Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns off of waivers on Tuesday, but he won't be sticking around. Thursday morning, Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reported that Sterns is being waived after failing a physical.
Sterns only appeared in one game last season for the Broncos thanks to a torn patellar tendon. In 2022, he was bothered by a hip injury that eventually required surgery. It is unclear at the moment what caused the failed physical, but the Panthers may have found something that gave them pause for concern given his recent injury history. He had a promising start to his career, logging 28 tackles, five passes defended, two tackles for loss, two QB hits, two sacks, and two interceptions as a rookie.
The Panthers will continue to be aggressive on the waiver wire since they are first in the pecking order and have serious needs to address in the secondary and along the defensive line. For tonight's preseason opener against the New England Patriots, the Panthers will have the following safeties with them on the road trip: Jordan Fuller, Xavier Woods, Alex Cook, Clayton Isbell, Nick Scott, and Demani Richardson. Head coach Dave Canales did not reveal to the media who will play in the game or how much, but veterans Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller will likely see minimal action.
