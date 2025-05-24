Panthers analyst names stunning cut candidate that would devastate fans
The Carolina Panthers' biggest addition in terms of offseason weapons was definitely wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who the team selected with the eighth overall pick of the NFL draft.
However, the Panthers also landed another receiver later in the draft that has already stolen the hearts of the fan base: Jimmy Horn Jr.
Carolina bagged Horn in the sixth round and has already been impressed by his blazing speed and clear ability as a vertical threat, but given how crowded the Panthers receiving corps has become, there are legitimate questions as to whether or not he will be able to earn any playing time next season.
As a matter of fact, Brian Beversluis of Cat Scratch Reader went as far to name the Colorado Buffaloes product a potential cut candidate.
"I think there’s a very strong chance David Moore makes the 53 man roster which means somebody’s favorite 5th or 6th wide receiver isn’t going to make the cut," Beversluis wrote. "Hunter Renfrow, Jimmy Horn Jr, one of the other UDFAs, what they all don’t have over Moore (yet) is his rapport with Bryce Young from 2024, and his familiarity with Dave Canales’s scheme going back to 2023."
Moore had a lowkey solid year last season, playing in every game and logging 32 catches for 351 yards and three touchdowns as an auxiliary option for Young. Yes, he is 30 years old, which doesn't seem to fit Carolina's timeline, but as Beversluis noted, the most important factor for the Panthers in 2025 will be continuing to cultivate Young, and the best way to do that is by surrounding by capable receivers who have proven themselves.
While Moore definitely doesn't have an extensive NFL track record, he did seem to develop a connection with Young in 2024, and that may give him the edge over another wide out.
That being said, the chances of Horn actually being released seem relatively slim.
