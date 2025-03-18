Panthers could swing out of nowhere star WR trade to help Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers entered the offseason knowing they needed to get Bryce Young some help, but they haven't really been able to do it just yet.
The Panthers haven't added a single pass-catcher for Young, and it's looking more and more like they will be relying on the NFL Draft for help.
But could there be an out-of-nowhere trade on the table for Carolina? Well, there is still over a month before the draft, and some player movement could still occur over these next several weeks.
One very interesting name that has surfaced in trade speculation is San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
The 49ers have already dealt Deebo Samuel this offseason and have watched as a plethora of players have exited San Francisco due to financial constraints. That could mean Aiyuk may be available, especially considering the Niners also have to pay quarterback Brock Purdy.
If Aiyuk does hit the trade block, the Panthers would certainly represent a very intriguing potential destination for the 27-year-old.
Of course, there would be risk involved. Aiyuk is coming off of a torn ACL and just signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the 49ers before the start of 2024. If he isn't the same following the injury, that's a whole lot of money for Carolina.
But when healthy, Aiyuk would absolutely be able to step in as the Panthers' No. 1 option and would suddenly give Carolina a rather impressive receiving corps that also includes Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette (assuming one of Coker or Legette wouldn't have to go in an Aiyuk trade).
The Panthers were supposedly in on D.K. Metcalf, so there is very little reason to believe that they wouldn't also try for Aiyuk, who is under contract through 2028 and wouldn't be able to threaten Carolina with the prospect of walking in free agency.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers go bold with top-10 pick in 7-round mock draft
NFL power rankings: Carolina Panthers move in wrong direction
ESPN makes the case for Panthers to draft top 2025 WR prospect
Jaycee Horn shrugs off awkward question about his new contract