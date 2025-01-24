Panthers connected to fascinating WR in NFL free agency
The world knows that the Carolina Panthers need to find some weapons for quarterback Bryce Young, but due to the Panthers' minimal cap room, they may need to go bargain hunting.
Sure, Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin would be nice, but the chances of either star wide receiver deciding to join the Panthers are rather slim, and again, Carolina may not be able to afford them, anyway.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports has identified a very intriguing potential option for the Panthers: Baltimore Ravens receiver Tylan Wallace.
"Meanwhile, the Panthers are holding their breath yet again for a different outcome for quarterback Bryce Young," Palacios wrote. "After failing to get some capable receivers last offseason, the Panthers have a new life out of Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. However, these men are not going to make the team competitive anytime soon. Wallace might not make much of a difference but he could establish and be built upon."
Wallace may certainly need a change of scenery, as the former fourth-round pick logged just 11 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown in 2024.
Here's the thing, though: the 25-year-old was a dynamic weapon at Oklahoma State.
Over the course of four collegiate campaigns, Wallace posted big numbers, most notably during his sophomore season with the Cowboys in which he hauled in 86 receptions for 1,491 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Wallace led the Big 12 in receiving yards twice, also doing so during his last year with Oklahoma State in 2020.
The Fort Worth, Tx. native hasn't gotten much of an opportunity with the Ravens, but perhaps the Panthers would be able to utilize him.
Wallace isn't incredibly fast, but he could serve as a slot receiver with Legette and Coker on the outside.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Ron Rivera predicted to take on high-profile NFL head coaching job
Carolina Panthers could steal star cornerback away from hated rival
Panthers named among best fits for top 2025 free agent quarterback
2025 NFL mock draft: Panthers predicted to pick ball-hawking safety