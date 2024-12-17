The Carolina Panthers will see a very familiar face on the Cardinals' sideline this week
Jammie Robinson spent the first couple of seasons of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers. He was a 2023 fifth-round draft pick, and Robinson appeared in 21 games over the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Robinson was pressed into much more action than a fifth-round pick might normally see right away thanks to injuries and a lack of talent on defense.
This week, however, Robinson won't be with the Panthers. Instead, he's going to be on the opposite sideline for once. The team that drafted him will be reminded of what he can do on the field when he does it this Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals.
Cardinals nab former Panthers DB Jammie Robinson ahead of matchup this weekend
On Saturday, the Panthers cut Jammie Robinson to make space for Nick Scott, who was being activated from Injured Reserve. Robinson didn't clear waivers and become an outright free agent, but the Cardinals did snag him from there.
Robinson was primarily a special teams player, but he did rack up 20 tackles in the 21 games he played for the Carolina Panthers. During the 2024 season, he had just two tackles.
In going from the Panthers to the Cardinals, not only does he become the enemy of the team that drafted him in the span of a couple days, but he also goes from a 3-11 team out of contention to a 7-7 one that still has a chance to make the playoffs.
