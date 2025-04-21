Panthers fans may break out the pitchforks if this NFL Draft stunner occurs
The Carolina Panthers are facing a very difficult decision with the eighth overall pick in the NFL Draft, as the options available will be overwhelming, and there is a variety of directions in which the Panthers can proceed.
The general consensus seems to be that Carolina will go defense, and more specifically, most feel that the Panthers will be selecting an edge rusher. That's why Georgia's Jalon Walker has become a popular pick for Carolina in mock drafts.
However, Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team envisions the Panthers snatching up a different pass rusher on Thursday and is predicting them to select Marshall star Mike Green at No. 8.
"There aren't many teams facing a more difficult smorgasbord of options than Carolina will at No. 8. They need an edge-rusher desperately, but who do they choose?" Valentino wrote. "Mike Green had the best tape and showed out at the Senior Bowl and Combine. That should be enough to overlook the low level of competition he faced."
Interestingly enough, Valentino has Walker plummeting to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 27, which would certainly represent one of the bigger surprises of the draft given that most are expecting Walker to go somewhere inside the top 15.
While Green is not a household name and may result in Carolina fans throwing a fit if his name is called, it actually might end up being a terrific choice for the Panthers.
Green led the country with 17 sacks this past season to go along with 84 tackles and 23 tackles for loss. Yes, he achieved those numbers in a very small conference, but that is an impressive stat line regardless of how you spin it.
The 21-year-old is an athletic freak who could very well turn into a dominant pass rusher on the NFL level, so while Carolina fans may not be too happy with taking a player from Marshall in the first round, the potential move may pay dividends.
