All Panthers

Panthers fans may break out the pitchforks if this NFL Draft stunner occurs

Carolina Panthers fans may lose it if they see their team make this pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Matthew Schmidt

Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales takes the field against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales takes the field against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers are facing a very difficult decision with the eighth overall pick in the NFL Draft, as the options available will be overwhelming, and there is a variety of directions in which the Panthers can proceed.

The general consensus seems to be that Carolina will go defense, and more specifically, most feel that the Panthers will be selecting an edge rusher. That's why Georgia's Jalon Walker has become a popular pick for Carolina in mock drafts.

However, Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team envisions the Panthers snatching up a different pass rusher on Thursday and is predicting them to select Marshall star Mike Green at No. 8.

"There aren't many teams facing a more difficult smorgasbord of options than Carolina will at No. 8. They need an edge-rusher desperately, but who do they choose?" Valentino wrote. "Mike Green had the best tape and showed out at the Senior Bowl and Combine. That should be enough to overlook the low level of competition he faced."

Interestingly enough, Valentino has Walker plummeting to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 27, which would certainly represent one of the bigger surprises of the draft given that most are expecting Walker to go somewhere inside the top 15.

While Green is not a household name and may result in Carolina fans throwing a fit if his name is called, it actually might end up being a terrific choice for the Panthers.

Green led the country with 17 sacks this past season to go along with 84 tackles and 23 tackles for loss. Yes, he achieved those numbers in a very small conference, but that is an impressive stat line regardless of how you spin it.

The 21-year-old is an athletic freak who could very well turn into a dominant pass rusher on the NFL level, so while Carolina fans may not be too happy with taking a player from Marshall in the first round, the potential move may pay dividends.

Mike Green.
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green (DL49) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Panthers fleece Saints & Steelers trading down in latest 7-round mock

Panthers-Cowboys trade proposal sends lethal pass rusher to Carolina

2025 NFL draft ‘nightmare scenario’ for Panthers is unlikely to go down

Stunning trade proposal sends Panthers’ best receiver to WR-rich Eagles

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and some college. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.Net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News