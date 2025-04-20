Panthers fleece Saints and Steelers, trading down in latest 7-round NFL mock draft
In this week's Carolina Panthers On SI seven-round mock draft, we get busy on the phones on night one of the draft, projecting a pair of trades. Instead of taking the best defensive player on the board at No. 8, we swing a deal with a division rival to move back a spot, and then slide down a little further while scooping up future first and second-round picks.
Trade No. 1 Details
Saints receive: No. 8, No. 163
Panthers receive: No. 9, No. 71
New Orleans gets a little uneasy waiting around one more pick to get Shedeur Sanders, so they swap places with Carolina to get their quarterback of the future.
Trade No. 2 Details
Steelers receive: No. 9, No. 111
Panthers receive: No. 21, 2026 1st, 2026 2nd
Carolina turns the No. 9 pick into a future first, second, and No. 21 from Pittsburgh, who come up to get Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. Sliding all the way to 21 is a big drop, but the return is too attractive to pass up.
RD1, Pick 21: WR Matthew Golden (Texas)
With most top-tier defensive talents off the board, we will give Bryce Young another weapon in Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden, who Steve Smith Sr. believes is the best receiver in this draft class. In his only season with the Longhorns, Golden totaled 987 yards and nine scores on 58 receptions.
RD2, Pick 57: EDGE Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss)
Now the focus flips over to the defense, and it starts with getting a pass rusher. Umanmielen increased his pass rush production each year in college and combined for 17.5 over his last two seasons, which were split between Florida and Ole Miss.
RD3, Pick 71: DL T.J. Sanders (South Carolina)
In order to get this thing turned around, the Panthers have to fix their depth in the trenches and on defense, the front seven in particular. T.J. Sanders is a versatile piece who can play both inside and out that thanks to his athleticism. In his last two seasons at South Carolina, Sanders tallied 93 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.
RD3, Pick 74: LB Smael Mondon Jr. (Georgia)
Maybe not right away, but Mondon can be a long-term solution for the Panthers at the WILL linebacker spot. He's one of the most sure tacklers in this class and can hold his own in pass coverage.
The rest of the picks
RD4, Pick 114: CB Dorian Strong (Virginia Tech)
RD5, Pick 140: OL Jackson Slater (Sacramento State)
RD5, Pick 146: S Malachi Moore (Alabama)
RD7, Pick 230: TE Jalin Conyers (Texas Tech)
