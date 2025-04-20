All Panthers

Panthers fleece Saints and Steelers, trading down in latest 7-round NFL mock draft

Carolina swings a pair of deals in latest mock draft projection.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas wideout Matthew Golden (WO16) speaks during a press conference at the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas wideout Matthew Golden (WO16) speaks during a press conference at Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
In this week's Carolina Panthers On SI seven-round mock draft, we get busy on the phones on night one of the draft, projecting a pair of trades. Instead of taking the best defensive player on the board at No. 8, we swing a deal with a division rival to move back a spot, and then slide down a little further while scooping up future first and second-round picks.

Trade No. 1 Details

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a New Orleans Saints helmet during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Saints receive: No. 8, No. 163

Panthers receive: No. 9, No. 71

New Orleans gets a little uneasy waiting around one more pick to get Shedeur Sanders, so they swap places with Carolina to get their quarterback of the future.

Trade No. 2 Details

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on an equipment trunk during the game against the Houston Texans. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Steelers receive: No. 9, No. 111

Panthers receive: No. 21, 2026 1st, 2026 2nd

Carolina turns the No. 9 pick into a future first, second, and No. 21 from Pittsburgh, who come up to get Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. Sliding all the way to 21 is a big drop, but the return is too attractive to pass up.

RD1, Pick 21: WR Matthew Golden (Texas)

Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) stiff arms Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (1) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2024.

With most top-tier defensive talents off the board, we will give Bryce Young another weapon in Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden, who Steve Smith Sr. believes is the best receiver in this draft class. In his only season with the Longhorns, Golden totaled 987 yards and nine scores on 58 receptions.

RD2, Pick 57: EDGE Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss)

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (1) reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Now the focus flips over to the defense, and it starts with getting a pass rusher. Umanmielen increased his pass rush production each year in college and combined for 17.5 over his last two seasons, which were split between Florida and Ole Miss.

RD3, Pick 71: DL T.J. Sanders (South Carolina)

Butch Dill-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (90) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images

In order to get this thing turned around, the Panthers have to fix their depth in the trenches and on defense, the front seven in particular. T.J. Sanders is a versatile piece who can play both inside and out that thanks to his athleticism. In his last two seasons at South Carolina, Sanders tallied 93 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.

RD3, Pick 74: LB Smael Mondon Jr. (Georgia)

Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. of Georgia (32) lines up during Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Maybe not right away, but Mondon can be a long-term solution for the Panthers at the WILL linebacker spot. He's one of the most sure tacklers in this class and can hold his own in pass coverage.

The rest of the picks

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Virginia Tech defensive back Dorian Strong (DB31) runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RD4, Pick 114: CB Dorian Strong (Virginia Tech)

RD5, Pick 140: OL Jackson Slater (Sacramento State)

RD5, Pick 146: S Malachi Moore (Alabama)

RD7, Pick 230: TE Jalin Conyers (Texas Tech)

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

