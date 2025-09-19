Carolina Panthers great Jake Delhomme on what's killing Bryce Young
Bryce Young has had a pretty uneven start to the season for the Carolina Panthers. The Jacksonville Jaguars game in Week 1 was not great. Week 2 got off to an even worse start, but Young rebounded to play one of the best second halves of football he's played in the NFL.
But the bad can't be ignored here, especially when it's so damaging to the team. The four turnovers have led to 17 points, and the Panthers are not good enough to overcome that. Jake Delhomme, someone who's been in Young's shoes, believes the only thing slowing the QB down is those hurtful turnovers.
Jake Delhomme thinks Bryce Young has been decent in 2025
If you remove the turnovers, which is a pointless exercise since they happened, Bryce Young has been quietly very good. Sometimes, you can live with the turnovers, but the explosive plays to offset them haven't been there, and the turnovers have directly led to points and losses.
But Jake Delhomme thinks that's the one area that needs to be cleaned up. Otherwise, Young has been strong. "We saw Bryce end the year well. I saw him play decent the first few weeks (this season). It’s just the turnovers, that’s something that’s killed him," he said via The Athletic's Joe Person.
Dave Canales echoed that sentiment. By this point last year, he'd benched Young, but this time, he's "super confident." He also admitted that the turnovers need to be fixed, but he views Young as the guy still. He also said, probably accurately, that Young would agree with the necessity of cutting down the turnovers.
Young is going to face a team he thoroughly dismantled last year. Young had over 250 yards and five total touchdowns in a 44-38 overtime victory against Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons to close the 2024 season.
Now, he's looking to recapture that magic, earn the first win of 2025, and reinsert himself as the clear-cut franchise player he appeared to be at the end of last season. This is an important game, and Young needs to play well.
A win would be nice, but in a season in which it's clear the playoffs aren't really in the cards, wins aren't everything. Good QB play and competitive performances from everyone are what really matters, so if Young can deliver on that, then the perception will again shift positively.