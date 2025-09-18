Dave Canales is spot-on in assessment of Panthers QB Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers have not gotten off to the start they'd hoped, and Bryce Young's play has partly been responsible for that. Though far from entirely his fault, the offense has suffered some brutal turnovers and really slow starts in the first two weeks.
Young has a lot of passing yards and four touchdowns already, but he also has four turnovers. Two have come as a result of free rushers untouched, but they've all been bad. At times, though, Young has looked exceptional. As a result, Dave Canales is still very confident.
Dave Canales is still confident in Bryce Young, as he should be
Whether it's because of uneven QB play, horrible drops, bad blocking, or uninspired playcalling, the Panthers' offense has not been very good this year. Nevertheless, Dave Canales is not wavering from Bryce Young, so don't expect to see Andy Dalton any time soon.
"[My confidence in Bryce Young] is super high," Canales said. "The other stuff, obviously, Bryce would come up here and say he'd like to clean up from the first two games, but I'm fired up about where we're headed."
Essentially, this means that they both know there are things to work on, but the base is really strong. Canales said the offense ran 90 plays, which is a ton and a valuable data source to find out what works and doesn't work. He can also learn which pass-catchers mesh well and do well with what routes.
"[I am] gathering a lot of information about our group as we continue to play, and it was exciting to be able to learn that," the coach concluded. The Panthers got a good look at the sort of plays they can execute well and what sort of throws Young can make with ease on Sunday.
Young looked pretty excellent in the second half on Sunday, and that's probably the biggest source of Canales' confidence. The coach admitted he called a poor drive after the Panthers, trailing by five, recovered an onside kick and could've scored to win, but the comeback was nonetheless inspiring for Young.
Now, we will have to see if, with an offensive line now missing 40% of its starters, the QB can build on that.
