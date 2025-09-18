Experts make their picks for Panthers vs. Falcons
The Carolina Panthers finally get to come back home for the first time this year, but sadly, they have hated rivals waiting for them. They did beat the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta last year to close a delightful end of the season, but that feels like ages ago. Experts agree: they're picking Atlanta overwhelmingly.
Sporting News: Falcons 28, Panthers 17
Bill Bender: "The Panthers are showing improvement under second-year coach Dave Canales with Bryce Young, but they have been outscored 20-3 in the first half in each of their first two games. Atlanta is improving with second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr., but they need to improve in the red zone. Bijan Robinson averages 146 all-purpose yards per game. Can the Panthers slow him down?"
CBS Sports: Falcons 27, Panthers 26
Pete Prisco: "The Falcons are playing consecutive road games off an impressive Sunday night victory over the Vikings. The defense came up big in that one. Carolina will be playing its home opener, which is an edge, but that's the only edge. Michael Penix Jr. will get the offense going for Atlanta, but it's close."
Bleacher Report
Marcus Davenport: Panthers +5.5
"For the record, any advice offered by this guy regarding the Atlanta Falcons or Tennessee Titans should immediately be Costanza'd. But this is a big spread to lay on the road for a Falcons team that might be good. Barring a slew of turnovers or Bryce Young becoming an NFL quarterback, Atlanta's ground game should overwhelm Carolina. But the backdoor cover looms."
Ian Hanford: Falcons -5.5
"Michael Penix Jr. has to get this offense going at some point, right? Carolina should come out fired up for its home opener, but Bryce Young has struggled to start the season, and a home crowd isn't going to fix that."
"The Falcons seem to have (finally) found their pass rush in rookies James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker, and they've only allowed 325 passing yards through two weeks. Young's struggles continue, the seat gets hotter for Dave Canales and this is the week fantasy managers stop regretting making Drake London a priority as Penix finds him for a TD."
Others: Falcons (Brad Gagnon, Kristopher Knox, Moe Moton, and Wes O'Donnell), Panthers (Brent Sobleski)
Yahoo! Sports: Panthers to cover +6
Frank Schwab: "The Panthers have looked terrible this season. I'm not giving them too much credit for fourth-quarter rallies after they fall behind by 20. The Falcons have looked better, but the Vikings' struggles played a role in their Week 2 win. This is a 'we pick every game every week' pick, taking the points with little confidence in Carolina."
The Athletic: Panthers to cover +6
Vic Tafur: "The Falcons shocked the Vikings last week behind a rejuvenated pass rush. While I am not buying they will keep that up, they might this week, given the Panthers’ starting center (Austin Corbett) and right guard (Robert Hunt) are on IR. I don’t know how the Panthers and lil’ Bryce Young came back and managed to cover for us last week, and have no idea how they will do it again and cover the six here."
SB Nation
David Fucillo of SB Nation is picking the Falcons over the Panthers, but he listed it among the low confidence picks, suggesting that he wouldn't be totally shocked if the Panthers did get their first win of 2025.
SI
- Clare Brennan: Falcons
- Mitch Goldich: Falcons
- Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
- Conor Orr: Falcons
- John Pluym: Falcons
- Matt Verderame: Falcons
USA Today
- Jarrett Bell: Falcons
- Nick Brinkerhoff: Falcons
- Chris Bumbaca: Panthers
- Nate Davis: Falcons
- Tyler Dragon: Falcons
- Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz: Falcons
Our Pick: Falcons 30, Panthers 27
This one's going to be close. I'm willing to buy that the Panthers are going to start faster this time after building a little bit of momentum last week. The problem is, it won't matter. Look for Bijan Robinson to rush for 170 yards. He will ice the game after a TD makes it 30-27, not allowing the Panthers to get one final crack at it.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers’ legend Steve Smith is totally out of line for ripping fans
Bryce Young chooses interesting word to describe WR Xavier Legette
Why coach Dave Canales might be setting Bryce Young up for failure
Panthers’ injury luck not improving heading into 2025 home opener