The Carolina Panthers have what the Buffalo Bills desperately need
The Carolina Panthers were once flush with receivers, as they were going to have to make some tough decisions before Week 1. Jalen Coker's injury and the Adam Thielen trade made those decisions a whole lot easier.
But even now, with players healthy again, the Panthers are once again flush with receivers. Someone's a healthy scratch in that group virtually every week. And with how good Tetairoa McMillan has been, Xavier Legette was on Sunday, and Jalen Coker was in 2024, they have receivers to spare.
According to reports, the Buffalo Bills are in desperate need of wideouts. While no one the Panthers will likely trade is going to alter the trajectory of Buffalo's offense, there's still a need that the Panthers can fill without derailing their season.
Panthers can part with WR for desperate Bills
David Moore and Hunter Renfrow are on one-year deals and do not play very much for the Panthers. There has been a major youth movement at wide receiver, as the top three on the depth chart are 24 or younger and in their second year in the NFL or earlier.
The Bills, according to Jonathan Jones, are going to be looking at wide receivers, and the Panthers should be all over that. Neither Moore nor Renfrow are all that useful right now, and they're probably not part of the future, so Carolina should get whatever they can, even if it's just a future sixth-round pick, for one of them.
Renfrow proved he can be a capable NFL WR still. He had a clutch catch to give the Panthers a chance to beat the Dallas Cowboys and he had a multi-score game against the Arizona Cardinals.
On the flip side, Moore is still reliable and plays special teams well, so he'd be of use as a depth receiver in Buffalo as well. What makes this even more likely is the persistent Panthers-Bills pipeline. So many coaches and players have gone from Carolina to Buffalo, so why not add one more?
The long shot here is Xavier Legette. He really came on last week and appears to be putting it together, but he's been so inconsistent and relies on QBs to make plays for him that it wouldn't be the biggest surprise if he didn't survive his rookie contract with Carolina.
So if Buffalo makes a good offer, the Panthers should consider. Otherwise, they should be dangling Moore and/or Renfrow to see if they can get anything. With Coker back, Renfrow's role is almost obsolete and he was a healthy scratch Sunday. That's as tradeable a player as there is.
