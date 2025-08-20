The Carolina Panthers have exactly what the Minnesota Vikings are looking for
The Carolina Panthers have a surplus of wide receivers on the roster. The final cut date is not until next week, but the Panthers have a handful of days left to decide which of the 12 wide receivers currently on the roster will make the team. Roughly half of them will.
The Minnesota Vikings do not have that problem. In fact, they have the inverse thanks to injuries and suspensions. They are now reportedly calling up teams asking for wide receivers in trade, and the Panthers could have exactly what they're looking for.
The Panthers should get on the phone with the Vikings now
The Carolina Panthers are going to have to cut some wide receivers. A few of them, like T.J. Luther and Ja'seem Reed, are not necessarily viable NFL players, so they're not exactly trade candidates.
Others, however, certainly are. Hunter Renfrow might be on the bubble, and he's an NFL-level player that would easily make the roster on a less WR-heavy team. He'd be a great trade option if Carolina wasn't confident in his making the roster.
Either way, the Panthers have a few options like that, and the Vikings clearly need someone like that. With cuts happening soon, the Vikings are searching desperately, and the Panthers should take advantage of that.
The best option would be to trade David Moore. He's a bad NFL player, but he is an NFL player, and he was decent at times with higher volume last season. He would not fetch the Panthers a lot of value, though.
Adam Thielen is maybe the shocking, unpopular choice, but he would also make sense. He's nearing retirement and only has a year left on his deal anyway. The Panthers could clear the top of the depth chart for their young pass-catchers, and Thielen would bring in the biggest haul out of all the possible cut/trade candidates at WR.
The only other option is trading Jimmy Horn Jr. That might sound alarming, but Horn has been at the bottom of the depth chart this summer. He has been one of the lowest WRs and hasn't even cracked the depth chart on special teams.
He's probably not going to be cut, but if the former Colorado speedster is going to be released, then the Panthers should really consider trading him, because a team like the Vikings would love to have him.
