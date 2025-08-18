New Panthers 53-man projection sees seven changes, including a swap at a key position
Two preseason games are now behind us, and there's one more to go before Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan has to make some tough decisions to drop the roster from 90 to 53. Luckily, he has us to help him.
Alright, maybe not, but we can at least offer some suggestions. Here is my newest Panthers' 53-man roster projection.
This week's changes
DL LaBryan Ray (Removed): This was an error from last week's projection. It should have had A'Shawn Robinson on the team and Ray off. This week's "change" will reflect that.
LB Bam Martin-Scott (Added): Martin-Scott made three stops in the loss to Houston, but has shown some intriguing signs throughout the whole month of August.
LB Jon Rhattigan (Added): Rhattigan made a nice pass breakup to force a turnover on downs, shut down a screen play, and flew all over the field, earning a 90 grade from PFF.
LB Krys Barnes (Removed): I do think the veteran has a chance to stick around, but for now, I'm swapping him out for Bam Martin-Scott, who's been in the defense a little longer and may have higher upside.
CB Akayleb Evans (Removed): Corey Thornton has secured himself a spot on the roster, and as far as I'm concerned, can play heavy snaps right out of the shoot. This allows Dan Morgan to drop down to four corners and add more depth at linebacker.
K Ryan Fitzgerald (Added): He was a perfect 13-for-13 a year ago at Florida State and 32-for-34 in his final two seasons. He's also off to a nice 2/2 start in the preseason.
K Matthew Wright (Removed): This is not completely based on Wright missing a field goal in the Houston game. It was a 55-yarder for crying out loud. This is more about being impressed with what Fitzgerald has done early on, going 2/2 in the preseason and connecting on a 52-yard kick.
The 53-man projection
OFFENSE
QB (2): Bryce Young, Andy Dalton
RB (4): Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, Trevor Etienne, Raheem Blackshear
WR (6): Adam Thielen, Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Jimmy Horn Jr., Hunter Renfrow
TE (3): Ja’Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans
OT (4): Ikem Ekwonu, Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman, Brady Christensen
OG (4): Damien Lewis, Robert Hunt, Chandler Zavala, Jarrett Kingston
C (2): Austin Corbett, Cade Mays
DEFENSE
DL (7): Derrick Brown, Bobby Brown, A'Shawn Robinson, Tershawn Wharton, Shy Tuttle, Jaden Crumedy, Cam Jackson
OLB (5): DJ Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Princely Umanmielen, Nic Scourton, Thomas Incoom
ILB (5): Trevin Wallace, Christian Rozeboom, Bam Martin-Scott, Claudin Cherelus, Jon Rhattigan
CB (4): Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Corey Thornton
S (4): Tre'von Moehrig, Nick Scott, Lathan Ransom, Demani Richardson
Specialists (3): LS J.J. Jansen, K Ryan Fitzgerald, P Sam Martin
