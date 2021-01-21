Panthers Hire Sean Ryan as QB Coach

A few weeks ago, Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz, decided to leave the organization to become the new offensive coordinator at LSU.

Now, the Panthers have filled the coaching vacancy with the hiring of Sean Ryan, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Ryan is a veteran NFL assistant coach who got his start in the league back in 2007 as an offensive quality control coach with the New York Giants. During his six seasons with the Giants, he mainly served as the team's wide receivers coach but also spent two seasons coaching the quarterbacks.

Ryan then departed to become wide receivers coach of the Houston Texans but one year into the job his role was switched to coaching quarterbacks, most notably working with Deshaun Watson. if you have been following us over the last few days, you know that Watson is a name that the Panthers could be in play for if he demands a trade out of Houston.

Over the last two seasons, Ryan was able to work with arguably one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the game in Matthew Stafford. Stafford has been a quality quarterback for quite some time but has not received the recognition he deserves thanks to all of the losing teams he has been a part of.

Rhule and Ryan were both members of the Giants' coaching staff in 2012, so there is a history there between the two.

