Panthers' Hunter Renfrow shares good news regarding injury
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is making a valiant return to the NFL after dealing with a major illness in 2024.
The Myrtle Beach, S.C. native was dealing with ulcerative colitis, which caused him to lose over 30 pounds and remain unsigned for the last year. The Panthers gave him a shot shortly after the NFL Draft in hopes of reviving his career.
Renfrow recently shared how he was doing now that he's back in the NFL.
“I still have a little ways to go, but I am surprised with how good I felt,” Renfrow said during an interview via The Athletic insider Joseph Person after a minicamp practice earlier this month.
“I look better than I did. Getting back into football is a little different. But physically I feel as good as I’ve felt (since 2021). I still have a month to get back (for training camp). But where I am now from six weeks ago, I feel a lot better.”
Renfrow continues to get better as the offseason progresses, and the Panthers hope he can return to form after sitting out all of last season.
Renfrow will compete for reps alongside first-round picks Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette, both of whom were taken in the last two drafts. He also has Adam Thielen and Jalen Coker competing against him for playing time, which will ultimately dictate how much Renfrow will play as he eases his way back into the NFL.
Renfrow and his teammates are scheduled to report to training camp on July 22, with rookies arriving the day before.
