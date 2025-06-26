All Panthers

Panthers' Hunter Renfrow shares good news regarding injury

Hunter Renfrow is working towards being fully healthy for the Carolina Panthers this season.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is making a valiant return to the NFL after dealing with a major illness in 2024.

The Myrtle Beach, S.C. native was dealing with ulcerative colitis, which caused him to lose over 30 pounds and remain unsigned for the last year. The Panthers gave him a shot shortly after the NFL Draft in hopes of reviving his career.

Renfrow recently shared how he was doing now that he's back in the NFL.

“I still have a little ways to go, but I am surprised with how good I felt,” Renfrow said during an interview via The Athletic insider Joseph Person after a minicamp practice earlier this month.

“I look better than I did. Getting back into football is a little different. But physically I feel as good as I’ve felt (since 2021). I still have a month to get back (for training camp). But where I am now from six weeks ago, I feel a lot better.”

Renfrow continues to get better as the offseason progresses, and the Panthers hope he can return to form after sitting out all of last season.

Renfrow will compete for reps alongside first-round picks Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette, both of whom were taken in the last two drafts. He also has Adam Thielen and Jalen Coker competing against him for playing time, which will ultimately dictate how much Renfrow will play as he eases his way back into the NFL.

Renfrow and his teammates are scheduled to report to training camp on July 22, with rookies arriving the day before.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

