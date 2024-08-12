Carolina Panthers injury updates: Key defensive piece returns to practice
Carolina Panthers veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson took part of training camp practice for this first time this season on Monday morning after nursing a hamstring injury. Head coach Dave Canales told reporters last week that it was not at all involved with the fractured fibula that he suffered in Week 2 last year that ended his season.
Perhaps this is an opportunity to ramp Thompson up to get him to a place where he can participate in the team's joint practice with the New York Jets later this week. In Thompson's first day back, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero liked what he saw from the 30-year-old backer.
“He looked good. He picked up where he left off at and the one thing you don’t have to worry about with Shaq whether he’s rehabbing or playing, he’s going to be working hit butt off. I didn’t see any rust from him.”
Thompson is the second-longest tenured Panther on the roster, checking in behind only long snapper JJ Jansen. In nine seasons with the team, Thompson has recorded 717 tackles, 52 tackles for loss, 31 QB hits, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and three interceptions.
Although a plan for Thompson's usage has not been made public, it's unlikely that he'll play in either of the team's remaining two preseason games.
