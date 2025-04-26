Is Panthers' freakish weapon in danger after major NFL draft steal?
The Carolina Panthers were able to land Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans in the fifth round of the NFL draft on Saturday, which was just the latest steal in a draft class full of them for the Panthers.
Evans was widely viewed as a sleeper heading into the draft and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 43 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns, helping lead the Fighting Irish to a National Championship Game appearance.
There is no question that Evans could develop into a very solid player on the professional level, which begs the question: is fellow Carolina tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders now in danger?
The Panthers selected Sanders in the fourth round of the NFL draft last year, and during his rookie campaign, he displayed flashes of brilliance, hauling in 33 receptions for 342 yards and a score. A scary midseason neck injury definitely sabotaged what could have been a fantastic debut for Sanders, and now, the addition of Evans could make things a bit hairy for the youngster.
Of course, it's entirely possible Carolina was just taking who it felt was the best player available with the 163rd overall pick, but the Panthers already had both Sanders and Tommy Tremble at the position. Perhaps Tremble is the odd man out? Or is Carolina genuinely looking for more competition for the No. 1 tight end spot?
Sanders is incredibly gifted and is one of the league's most freakish athletes at his respective position, but perhaps his role is not set in stone.
He is still just 22 years old, so there is ample room for Sanders to grow. If he fulfills his potential, he could become one of the best tight ends in football. But the Panthers may not be entirely sold on him ever reaching his ceiling just yet.
