Panthers land polarizing take on major free agent signing
The Carolina Panthers knew they had to address the safety position heading into the offseason, so they struck early in free agency, signing former Las Vegas Raiders standout Tre'von Moehrig to a three-year, $51 million contract.
Moehrig was probably one of the most underrated defensive backs in football during his time with the Raiders, but after landing a big deal like that, he isn't really flying under the radar anymore.
That's why Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport offered a rather polarizing take on the Panthers' addition of Moehrig, calling it their smartest move in free agency while also saying it was their riskiest.
"Frankly, the Panthers’ smartest move this offseason is also a rather risky one," Davenport wrote. "... It's risky to pay a player more than $15 million annually when he has managed only one big season. But the Panthers had to do something defensively."
Moehrig was very impressive in 2024, racking up 104 tackles, a sack, a couple of interceptions and 10 passes defended while playing in all 17 games.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at TCU, was selected by the Raiders in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and immediately established himself as a starter during his rookie campaign.
Perhaps one of the most notable aspects about Moehrig is that he has only missed two games in his career, with both of those absences coming in 2022.
Moehrig will definitely beef up Carolina's secondary and should help the Panthers both in coverage and against the run.
