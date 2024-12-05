ESPN details how Panthers QB Bryce Young is growing in another key area
If you were listening closely to the broadcast of last week's game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you may have heard something that you haven't before: the sound of Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's voice. Specifically, seemingly for the first time in his NFL career Young was actually projecting his voice at the line of scrimmage loud enough to be picked up by the mics for the TV broadcast.
You weren't hallucinating. According to a report by Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, Young has been steadily learning how to become more vocal and showing more command and urgency.
ESPN on Bryce Young speaking up
"We know he's throwing the ball with more confidence and operating the offense well. After asking around, he's also learning how to become more vocal and showing more command and urgency. The Panthers always knew Young could read defenses pre-snap well, and now he's doing a better job of projecting that out to teammates and coaches, "getting it out of his brain and to others" in a clear and concise manner, according to one person with the team."
The change is part of Young's dramatic turnaround since he returned to the lineup in Week 8 following Andy Dalton's thumb injury. The improved communication with his teammtes has helped cut down on Young's turnovers, especially. In his first four starts this year he threw a total of six interceptions, but Young hasn't thrown one in his last three games.
Next up on the schedule will be the toughest test of Young's NFL career when the Panthers visit the Philadelphia Eagles. According to the latest odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook, Philadelphiais currently favored by 12 points.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Mina Kimes seems ‘dream scenario’ playing out for the Panthers
Jonathon Brooks comments on Chuba Hubbard’s overtime fumble
What the NFL said about bungled Adam Thielen touchdown replay
NFL scout urges Panthers to play former first-round draft pick more