Bryce Young has one NFL analyst tuned into Eagles-Panthers this Sunday
The Carolina Panthers figure to be thoroughly outclassed when they head on the road Sunday to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. At 10-2, they have the second-best record in the NFC and haven't been slowed down by too many people. On paper, it's a huge mismatch that shouldn't be an entertaining game, but one NFL analyst believes Bryce Young might make things interesting.
Bryce Young is getting one NFL analyst to watch this weekend
Because of Bryce Young, Gregg Rosenthal finds the Panthers' next game much more interesting than a lot of Sunday's NFL slate. Rosenthal said, "This is a much more compelling game to me because of Bryce Young... I think Bryce Young has evolved from, 'Oh, that's a nice story' like patting him on the helmet, it's really cool that he's making a career and this is nice for him to this is one of the bigger stories in the NFL."
Rosenthal said Young has gone beyond playing himself into a possible starting job next year, and that now, the feeling is, "he might be awesome." He cited PFF's ratings since Week 9, which have Young playing at or above the level of Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Lamar Jackson.
This will once again be a tough defense for Young to face. He threw two interceptions against an elite secondary in his first start back, but he played very well since, including one game against the Kansas City Chiefs' vaunted defense.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Mina Kimes seems ‘dream scenario’ playing out for the Panthers
Jonathon Brooks comments on Chuba Hubbard’s overtime fumble
What the NFL said about bungled Adam Thielen touchdown replay
NFL scout urges Panthers to play former first-round draft pick more