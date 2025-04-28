Panthers linked to intriguing veteran DB to bolster ailing secondary
The Carolina Panthers have taken major strides to adjust their defense this offseason, first making some moves via free agency and then dedicating four impressive picks to it in the NFL Draft.
However, the Panthers had the worst defense in league history last season, so there is no shortage of improvements that they need to make.
That's why Dean Jones of Cat Crave feels Carolina should sign safety Julian Blackmon, who surprisingly remains on the free-agent market.
"Julian Blackmon came into the Panthers during free agency for a visit. No deal came as a result, but it might be worth Morgan going back to the player's representative to see if something could be worked out," Jones wrote. "Blackmon is coming off a decent campaign with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024. There are some deficiencies in run support, but the former Utah Utes standout is fantastic in coverage support. He can even cope well with slot responsibilities if the situation dictates."
Blackmon registered 86 tackles, three interceptions and four passes defended this past season and has actually been a consistently solid presence in the Colts' defensive backfield since entering the NFL as a third-round pick in 2019.
While the safety position has largely been marginalized in the modern era, Blackmon remains a nice player and would absolutely bring something to the table for Carolina.
Still just 26 years old, Blackmon actually posted a very solid 73.5 coverage grade at Pro Football Focus in 2024, and his overall grade of 69.3 is not too shabby, either.
The Panthers did select Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom in the fourth round of the draft, and we also need to remember that they signed Trevon Moe'hrig in free agency.
However, some extra depth never hurt, and if Carolina is able to add Blackmon on a cheap one-year deal, it should definitely pull the trigger.
