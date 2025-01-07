Carolina Panthers linked to intriguing QB trade
The Carolina Panthers certainly seem to have found their answer at quarterback, as Bryce Young flashed some considerable potential over the second half of the season.
However, it never hurts to have some depth at the position, and with Andy Dalton set to hit free agency, the Panthers may want to consider having a backup plan.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports has identified a very intriguing trade option for Carolina to fill that need: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew.
The Raiders signed Minshew to a two-year deal last March, but with the team firing Antonio Pierce, they may want to begin cleaning house.
"It’s clear that Minshew’s playing abilities have nothing to do with himself, rather the system in Las Vegas was the issue," Palacios wrote. "He might not be a good fit for the Raiders so he should sign with a team that accommodates his needs. However, the Carolina Panthers bring in Minshew could help him re-establish a new scenery and supply Bryce Young with depth."
Minshew is unquestionably one of the best backup quarterbacks in the business, so he would definitely represent a great safety net behind Young.
Not only that, but Minshew is a great locker-room presence and would provide some terrific veteran leadership for Young.
The 28-year-old has bounced around the NFL quite a bit throughout his career, as he is now in his fourth team. He has also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts.
This past season, Minshew played in 10 games and made nine starts for the Raiders, throwing for 2,013 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions before hitting injured reserve due to a broken collarbone.
It definitely marked the worst season of Minshew's career, but he is a great bounceback candidate and remains a very viable option for a team looking for a capable backup.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL exec delivers strong take on Panthers QB Bryce Young
Panthers coach Dave Canales makes surprise announcement
Retaining DC shows Panthers front office committed to continuity
Panthers and Seahawks should team up for blockbuster WR deal