Panthers don't plan to extend star offensive lineman in shock move
The Carolina Panthers don't have a ton of their core players locked up on long-term contracts. They're working on extending some and will presumably add a few in free agency like they did with Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt last year. As for current players, they've already said they're going to extend Jaycee Horn sometime soon.
Someone in a similar situation, Taylor Moton, doesn't appear poised to get the same treatment. Though Moton was picked by an NFL analyst as the most likely extension candidate for the Panthers, that doesn't seem to be a sentiment the front office agrees on.
Taylor Moton won't be extended by Panthers
Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan gave a ton of updates on players and their various contract situations, including what the team's plans were with outgoing players. He mentioned extending Jaycee Horn, but he said the team isn't planning to extend Taylor Moton right now.
Moton has been the picture of consistency for the Panthers for his nearly-decade-long career, but he's entering the final year of his contract. Despite that murky future, Morgan isn't going to extend an already expensive player right now.
Moton's deal will cost the Panthers over $14 million this year, and an extension would likely increase that even further. For now, the GM and the rest of the front office are planning to keep that cost lower, knowing they can revisit with Moton in the future with more clarity on the cap situation.
That leaves Moton to play out a career year in search of a new deal, which could yield an expensive payout from some team if the Panthers can't afford him. However, they have expressed interest in re-signing both Austin Corbett and Cade Mays to keep this offensive line group together, so it's hard to imagine them letting Moton walk. They just can't afford a lucrative extension at this time.
