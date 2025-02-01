Panthers linked to puzzling trade for Eagles' massive bust
The Carolina Panthers are entering the NFL offseason with a plethora of needs up and down the roster, and while adding more weapons for Bryce Young is important, it may be even more imperative for the Panthers to fix their defense.
Carolina's defense was the worst in NFL history this past season, indicating the Panthers' need for a massive overhaul on that side of the ball.
The problem is that Carolina does not have a ton of cap room heading into free agency, so it may have to get creative to patch some holes.
Dean Jones of Cat Crave listed off a few potential blockbuster trades for the Panthers to consider in the coming months, and one of his ideas was pursuing a move for Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Bryce Huff.
"In this scenario, Bryce Huff could enter the discussion. The edge force was a marquee free-agent signing by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 offseason after a double-digit sack campaign with the New York Jets," Jones wrote. "He couldn't reach similar heights, gaining 2.5 sacks from 39 percent of the team's defensive snaps."
Jones went on to cite injuries as an issue for Huff, and while that may be valid, it's also true that he did not play well when given the opportunity in 2024.
Huff was a risky free-agent addition for the Eagles all along considering that he had a breakout season with the New York Jets in a contract year. And even then, he only played in 42 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps.
The 26-year-old is slated to earn $16.8 million next season and $17.1 million in 2026, which would certainly be a steep price to pay for a Carolina squad that has limited financial flexibility to begin with.
Perhaps Huff would represent a solid buy-low option for the Panthers if Philadelphia cuts him, but Carolina should stay away from trading for him.
