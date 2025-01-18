Panthers named strange fit for Pro Bowl QB in wild twist
The Carolina Panthers seem to have found their answer under center, as Bryce Young enjoyed a very impressive second half of the season to establish himself as the team's starting quarterback for 2025.
But could the Panthers seriously pursue another option this offseason?
Anthony Palacios thinks so and feels that Carolina should actually try for a reunion with Sam Darnold, who just made a Pro Bowl with the Minnesota Vikings.
"The Carolina Panthers have their faith in Bryce Young despite benching him for some games last season. However, since Andy Dalton will likely leave, the Panthers should be in the market for a backup," Palacios wrote. "Darnold might be the ideal signal-caller to help grow Young and who knows, Head Coach Dave Canales could switch quarterbacks again and the veteran might have a different outing than he did last time he was in Carolina."
Yeah, so this probably isn't going to happen.
Darnold just threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdown passes this season. Yes, he didn't look good in the Vikings' playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but that doesn't change the fact that he will be looking for a massive contract in free agency.
Not only that, but the Panthers would surely not bring in this type of competition for Young. Going after a quarterback like Gardner Minshew (who has already been mentioned as a possible trade candidate) would make a heck of a lot more sense than landing Darnold.
Darnold spent two seasons in Carolina in 2021 and 2022 and totaled 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions through 17 starts, so, chances are, neither Darnold nor the Panthers will revisit that well.
On top of all of that, Carolina doesn't have a whole lot of cap space this offseason, so it probably wouldn't even be able to sign Darnold.
But it is that time of the year where very strange ideas get pitched.
