Panthers named 'no brainer' fit for former first-round QB
The Carolina Panthers finally seem to have their franchise quarterback in Bryce Young, who played very well during the second half of 2024.
However, with Andy Dalton slated to hit free agency, the Panthers are going to need to figure out a plan for the backup role.
Carolina could pursue a trade, which has already been discussed. Or, the Panthers can attempt to find an answer in NFL free agency.
There should be some intriguing options available this offseason, and Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports has identified a top potential fit for Dave Canales' club: Justin Fields.
"This seems like a no-brainer for the Carolina Panthers since the team is only getting younger this upcoming offseason," Palacios wrote. "After trading Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo, the team is in the position to rebuild again after two disastrous seasons. However, they finally have their faith in quarterback Bryce Young but they need some depth behind him since Andy Dalton will become a free agent and since he’s aging, the Panthers should roll the dice on Justin Fields."
Fields has spent the 2024 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, primarily serving as Russell Wilson's backup.
The former first-round pick did make six starts while Wilson was sidelined due to a calf injury earlier in the season, and in 10 regular-season appearances overall, Fields threw for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception while completing 65.8 percent of his passes.
Additionally, Fields rushed for 289 yards and five scores.
The 25-year-old began his NFL career with the Chicago Bears back in 2021. He spent three years with the Bears but was unable to establish himself as their answer under center. The Bears traded him to the Steelers last offseason, clearing the way for them to draft Caleb Williams.
Fields still hasn't shown that he can be a reliable starter, but he would definitely represent a solid backup option for the Panthers. That is, of course, if he would still be content with a reserve role.
