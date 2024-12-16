Carolina Panthers predicted to pick 'savvy' Ohio State wide receiver in 2025 NFL draft
Over the last few weeks, it's become clear that the Carolina Panthers need one more pass-catcher. When things aren't perfect, most of the current roster can't play very well, and that isn't a recipe for success with Bryce Young.
To fix that, the Panthers have been mocked countless wide receivers in the draft. This time, they're projected to get a different player and might even be able to trade down to accomplish this. This would give them assets to attack the gaping holes on defense and still add a playmaker for Young.
NFL scout predicts Panthers to grab OSU wide receiver
B/R scout Matt Holder likes Emeka Egbuka for the Panthers, but not in the top five. The Panthers would be well served to either trade down or pick up Edbuka if he's still there in the second round. Given where they're currently picking, a trade-down might be more valuable than a player, especially if there's not a home-run prospect on the board.
"Egbuka is a savvy route runner who wins in the short and intermediate range of the field. Quick passing attacks will appreciate how he marries the timing of his routes to the quarterback drop," the scouting report says. "He is going to be where his quarterback needs him to be. Projects as a consistent slot playmaker at the next level."
That last bit is exactly what the Panthers need. Last game notwithstanding, Young's biggest strength has been throwing with anticipation against the blitz. When the defense comes after him, he puts the ball where he knows the receiver will be. With a player whose skillset is exactly that, Young and the Panthers could really thrive.
