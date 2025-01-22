Panthers could poach potential breakout star from NFC South rival
The Carolina Panthers are in desperate need of a pass rusher, as they were never really able to replace Brian Burns last offseason.
The Panthers finished with just 32 sacks in 2024, which ranked toward the bottom of the league.
Carolina does not have a ton of cap space to sign free agents, but it may have enough to add at least one impact defender, and David Latham of Last Word On Sports feels that New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young could be the answer.
"Chase Young alone won’t fix this defense, but the former second-overall pick could add a much-needed boost to the pass rush," Latham wrote. "The Panthers never found a true replacement for Brian Burns, and Young alone cannot play up to that level. However, combining him with Jadeveon Clowney, D.J. Wonnum, and the returning Derrick Brown should give the Panthers an adequate defensive line. Nobody will confuse this unit with the 1985 Chicago Bears, but it should be solid enough for the upcoming season."
Young is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he recorded 31 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a career-high 21 quarterback hits for the Saints.
The former No. 2 overall pick has not exactly lived up to expectations, as he has yet to log a double-digit sack season since entering the NFL with the Washington Commanders in 2020.
However, Young is still just 25 years old, and there is very little doubt that he is a force in spite of the fact that his traditional statistics may not totally reflect it.
The Ohio State product would be a perfect fit for Carolina. The Panthers need to add young players with potential, and Young unquestionably answers the bell there.
