Panthers' potential Day 3 gem ranked among NFL's top-5 underrated rookies

The Carolina Panthers have an ace up their sleeve from this year's NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. stretches before the game against the Baylor Bears.
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. stretches before the game against the Baylor Bears. / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers are hoping to get the most out of one of their Day 3 picks in this year's NFL Draft.

Jimmy Horn Jr. was drafted in the sixth round by the Panthers out of Colorado, and he was the second receiver taken by Carolina in the draft after Tetairoa McMillan was chosen with the No. 8 overall pick.

Bleacher Report writer Damian Parson named Horn as one of five underrated rookie receivers from this year's class.

Colorado Buffalos wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium
Colorado Buffalos wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The 22-year-old joins a revamped wide receiver room with bigger, stronger playmakers. He brings a totally different skill set to the Panthers' offense as a dynamic and explosive playmaker who excels at getting the ball in space," Parson wrote of Horn.

"Horn is a threat to turn short passes into bigger gains. He brings a deep speed element that has been missing for Bryce Young, albeit the quarterback needs to complete more than 38.6 percent of his passes traveling 20-plus yards in the air, per NFL Pro.  

"Horn's most immediate impact should be felt on special teams as a returner. He can flip the field position for more favorable starts for the offense. His impact on the Panthers could be multifaceted in year one."

While all of the attention goes to McMillan, Horn can fly under the radar. The two receivers couldn't be more different from one another, as McMillan plays outside and Horn lines up in the slot.

The 5-8 wideout relies on his speed and shiftiness to make plays, and that's something the Panthers could use more of in the offense.

While he gets used to life in the NFL, look for Horn to be mainly contributing on special teams before seeing more snaps on offense.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

